State Board of Education to Hold Public Hearing for Jacques Marquette Elementary School

The Indiana State Board of Education announced yesterday the scheduling of a public hearing for Jacques Marquette Elementary School as it has been placed in the lowest category of school improvement for five consecutive years.

The Board may choose from several options concerning the future of the school. Some options include: release a school from turnaround status, continue work with the current operator, assign a new operator, or support the school within the district as an innovation network school. This hearing is required under state law.

The meeting will feature presentations by the Department of Education and the local school corporation, followed by public comment for each school. No decisions will be made at these hearings.