Sunday Sports

The Linton Miners defeated the North Knox Warriors last night 71-44 at North Knox last night. The Miners .led 16-4 after one period and never trailed en route to the victory over the Warriors.

North Knox was led in scoring by Zach Holt with 15. Caden Fields added 14, with 11 out of Jesse Organ. Linton was led by 14 out of Josh Dieball (DEE-ball).

The Warriors slide to 4-12; they now face Northeast Dubois on the road on Thursday night.

Hummad Kahn connected on a three pointer with 2 seconds left as Evansville Day school edged Vincennes Rivet 46-43. Ben Templin led the Patriots with 13 points. Macaine Claycomb added 10 as Rivet falls to 5-12. Rivet won the JV contest 48-38. Trevon Taylor scored 18 as the Patriots junior varsity is now 7-9.

SK varsity moved to 13-3 with 56-32 victory over Shoals at home Saturday night. Sam Downen led with 23 points and 7 rebounds. Brandon Fickling added 10, Justin Fickling 6, and Gannon Bobe and Nick Johnson had 5 each. Spartans host the Linton Miners Thursday.

Paul George said he is starting to round into form and starting to get into playoff mode.

George has come up with 30 points in a season-high three straight games and he will be going for another big game for the Indiana Pacers when they host the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

George scored 33 points against the Sacramento Kings Friday when the Pacers rallied from 16 points down and came away with a 115-111 overtime victory.

“I’m feeling good,” George said. “I’m feeling in rhythm, and starting to form into second half, playoff like basketball.”

The Pacers have won two in a row following a three-game losing streak and their rhythm seems to be based upon George’s big games. When he gets 24 or more points in a game, the Pacers are 13-3 and when he does not, Indiana is 11-19.