Dennis R. Robling, 77, of Vincennes, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at his residence.

Dennis was born on Oct. 14, 1939 in Bicknell, the son of Russel and Marjorie (McClung) Robling. He married Sharon Howerton on April 1, 1961. He was the circulation manager for the Vincennes Sun Commercial. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of the Vincennes Elks and the Upper Indiana Presbyterian Church.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Brett Robling and his wife, Diana of Lawrenceville, Illinois and Brent Robling and his wife, Jodi of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren Kari Bedwell and her husband, Joe of Lawrenceville, and Sydney, Blake, and Bailey Robling of Raleigh; and great-grandchildren Ava and Easton Bedwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sharon on July 29, 2001.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Bruceville Chapel. He will be laid to rest at the Bicknell Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the hour of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lord’s Warehouse.

