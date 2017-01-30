Disturbance Leads to Arrest in Gibson County

Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people last night following a disturbance at a home on Gibson County Road 150 South.

Deputies arrested 33 year-old Angela Cantu of Princeton and 24 year-old Jackson Atkins after checking out the disturbance. Cantu is charged with disorderly conduct, while Atkins is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

Both were booked into the Gibson County Jail.

Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Franklin, Kentucky woman yesterday after finding her driving the wrong-way on U-S 41.

Authorities claim 18 year-old Megan Scott was driving southbound in a northbound lane of 41 near County Road 350 South. Scott was found to be operating while intoxicated.

Scott has been released from the Gibson County Jail on 900-dollars bond.

A Vincennes woman was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop on U-S 41 near Gibson County Road 440 North.

Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the truck occupied by 25 year-old Courtney Eakins. Authorities found meth, a Schedule One controlled substance, a syringe, marijuana, and paraphernalia in Eakins’ possession.

Eakins has bonded out of the Gibson County Jail on 750 dollars bond.