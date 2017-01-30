Former VCSC Superintendent Wayne Ader Passes at 93

Vincennes Community Schools officials, and many in the Corporation, are mourning the loss of former longtime Superintendent Wayne Ader. Ader passed away Friday in Vincennes at the age of 93.

The current Superintendent, Greg Parsley, praised Ader for his 21 years as Superintendent of the Vincennes Community School Corporation. He headed the V-C-S-C from 1968 to May of 1989. Overall, Ader served as superintendent for 32 years; the other eleven included two years as Superintendent at Worthington, and nine as Superintendent at Sullivan.

Ader oversaw many Corporation improvements, but his largest was construction of the current Lincoln High School facility on Hart Street. The high school’s Ader Auditorium is named in his honor. He earlier served in the U-S Army, where he rose to the rank of Captain.

Visitation will be from four to seven p-m on Wednesday at Goodwin Funeral Home in Vincennes. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 Thursday morning– also at Goodwin Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are encouraged for both Ader Auditorium and the Good Samaritan Hospice.