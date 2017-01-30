KC High School Athletes Advance in Wrestling Sectional

Congratulations To Some Knox County High School Athletes Who Stayed Alive In The Ihsaa Wrestling Tournament By Advancing Out Of Sectional Competition Over The Weekend. Vincennes Lincoln Had Five Wrestlers Finish Among The Top Four In Their Weight Divisions To Move On To Regional Competition. Advancing On To This Coming Saturday’s Castle Regional Are Bishop Coomer, Parker Mcneeley, Parker Mullins, Caden Deffendahl, And Spencer York. North Knox Had Three Wrestlers Advance Out Of The Bloomington South Sectional As Colten Foster, Korde Webber, And Destin Hardy And Will Compete At The Bloomington North Regional On Saturday.