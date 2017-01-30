KC Sheriff’s Department Still Taking Out of County Inmates

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department continues to take in inmates from other areas for the County’s profit. The County receives a fee from the sending counties per inmate per day; the money goes toward assistance for the County Sheriff’s Department.

One of those counties– Vigo County– is facing a filed lawsuit concerning the overcrowding. Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris says even with the suit, the Knox County Jail hasn’t seen any real increase in overflow inmates. Sheriff Morris also knows Vigo County is doing what they can to reduce their population.

Other entities providing Knox County with extra inmates include the Vanderburgh and Sullivan County Sheriff’s departments, and the federal justice system.