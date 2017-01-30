Kent Anderson, 75, of Annapolis, Illinois, died at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at the Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.

He was born Jan. 3, 1942 in West York, Illinois, the son of Lee Anderson and Elizabeth Buckner Anderson, both of whom preceded him in death.

Kent was a graduate of Hutsonville (Ill.) High School. He went on to attend Eastern Illinois University, where he majored in history education. He came back to Hutsonville, where he taught both grade school and high school and also coached basketball for a time. During this time, he worked towards earning a master’s degree in administration. This led to him becoming the principal of Hutsonville Grade School in 1977, where he worked for 35 years before retiring and going on to become the assistant principal at North Knox. He retired in 2010, having dedicated most of his life to educating children. His family and his community have lost a mentor and a friend.

Kent married Juanita Winters on Oct. 31, 1959 and she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Vicki Birch and her husband, David of Porterville, Illinois, and Marsha Rogers and her significant other, Roger Clevenger of Annapolis; by five grandchildren, Daniel Birch, Marcie Currie, Nicole Osborn, Kyle Clevenger, and Brody Clevenger; by four great-grandchildren, Andrew Osborn, Nathan Osborn, Ava Birch, and Adrienne Birch; by his sister, Donna Haddix and her husband, Phil of West York; by his brothers, Butch Anderson and his wife, Jean, and Greg Anderson and his wife, Kathy, all of Sandoval, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Anderson.

It was Kent’s wish to have private family services conducted without a formal public service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. The Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.

