Lavon Purdue, 92, of Washington, passed away Friday at his home.

He was born Oct. 15, 1924, in Knox County, to William R. and Myrtle (Davidson) Purdue. He was a U.S Army and Air Corp veteran of World War II, a recipient of a Purple Heart, and was a member of Antioch Christian Church. He retired from Daviess County Hospital after 29 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and cooking and loved watching basketball and baseball.

He is survived by one son, William (Kathy) Purdue of Evansville; daughter-in-law, Carol Purdue of Washington; grandchildren Torri Purdue, Terry (Bobbie) Purdue, Amanda (Robert) Hill, and Vanessa Purdue; and seven great-grandchildren.

His wife, Ora Mae Purdue, whom he married May 14, 1949, preceded him in death July 18, 2016. He is also preceded in death by one son, Terry Purdue; four sisters, Ermel Wonder, Faye Purdue, Gladys Mattingly and Alda Purdue; and three brothers, Lowell Purdue, Clarence Purdue and Ruben Charles Purdue.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ed Lee Mortuary. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Washington American Legion and VFW. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

