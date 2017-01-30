Light Schedule of Action on Sports Calendar Tonight

It’s A Light Schedule Of Action On The Local Sports Scene For Tonight:

The Vincennes Lincoln Freshman Boys Basketball Team Hosts Evansville Harrison At 6:30p

In Jr. High Sports

The South Knox 8th Grade Boys And Girls Teams Play At Vincennes Rivet In The Blue Chip Conference Tournament. The Girls Game Is At 6 With The Boys Game To Follow.

The North Knox 8th Grade Boys And Girls Teams Begin Blue Chip Conference Tournament Play At Home. The Girls Host Washington Catholic And 6 And Then The Boys Play Shaols Around 7:30.

The Clark Sixth Grade Girls Play At Mount Carmel At 6;30

The North Knox 5th And 6th Grade Girls Play In The South Knox Tournament At 6p.