Noble Walls, 87, of Bridgeport, Illinois, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

He was retired from Ambraw Asphalt and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War

Survivors include three children, Jon Mark Walls, Sandy Bell, and Tim Walls; and four siblings, Mary Lou Bergner, Jerry Walls, May Phillips, and Kenny Walls..

Services will be 10 a.m. CST on Feb. 1 at Cresthaven Memorial Park Cemetery of Claremont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence County Senior Citizens.

