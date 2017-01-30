The Knox County Highway Department will close part of Hart Street Road starting tomorrow. Hart Street Road will be closed from Tower Road to Butler Road from eight-30 a-m to two-30 p-m tomorrow and Wednesday for ditch work.
Drivers are reminded to be aware of the closing for both days.
Part of Hart Street Road to Close for Repairs
