Part of Hart Street Road to Close for Repairs

January 30, 2017 News Leave a reply
roadclosed

The Knox County Highway Department will close part of Hart Street Road starting tomorrow. Hart Street Road will be closed from Tower Road to Butler Road from eight-30 a-m to two-30 p-m tomorrow and Wednesday for ditch work.
Drivers are reminded to be aware of the closing for both days.

Tags: , , , , ,