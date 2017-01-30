Princeton Man Arrested for Burglary Through Remote Surveillance

indiana State Police arrested a Princeton man over the weekend for burglary after a call to a home near Princeton.

Police learned of a person found inside the residence, after the owner had remotely seen the man from a location away from his home. Authorities found 31 year-old Charles Douglas hiding under some insulation in the attic.

During a search of Douglas, they found some collectible coins he had allegedly stolen from the property owner. Douglas is charged with burglary, resisting law enforcement, residential entry, and theft. He is being held without bond in the Gibson County Jail.