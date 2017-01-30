Ragsdale Woman Arrested Following Stop on Executive Boulevard

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Ragsdale woman following a stop on Executive Boulevard.

Officers claim 34 year-old Nicole Benson was involved in a theft. After investigating the accusation, Benson was charged with theft and booked into Knox County Jail.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bruceville man yesterday for failing to appear for a hearing in Knox Superior Court One.

Officers found Christopher Mullins wanted for failing to appear on a single charge of invasion of privacy. The charge was filed earlier this month.

Mullins is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.