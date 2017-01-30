Randy R. “Toad” Tohill, 57, of Lawrenceville, Illinois, died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

He worked at Vincennes Industrial Supply.

Survivors include his father, Donald Tohill; a daughter, Misty Tohill Weirich; and a brother, Donnie Tohill.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. CST on Tuesday at Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. Burial will be in the Lawrenceville City Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. CST until the hour of services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

