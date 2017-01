Several Area Girls’ Teams Mentioned in Final IHSAA Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches Of Girls Sports Association Has Released Its Final Girls Basketball Polls For The Season.

In The Class A Poll, Wood Memorial Is Ranked Number One And The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Finished Number Two In The Poll. Barr-reeve Is An Honorable Mention. In The Final Class 2a Poll, Triton Central Is Number One. Evansville Mater Dei Is Ranked 8th. North Knox Is An Honorable Mention. In The Class 3a Poll, North Harrison Is Ranked Number One. Vincennes Lincoln Is An Honorable Mention. In The Final Class 4a Poll Of The Season, Indianapolis North Central Is Number One. Evansville Central Is An Honorable Mention. The Indiana Girls High School Basketball Tournament Tips Off Tomorrow Night As Sectionals Begin Around The State.