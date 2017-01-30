State Democrats to Roll Out Own Road Funding Plan

House Democrats will roll out their own plan this week to pay for road building and repairs.

House Minority Leader Scott Pelath says he isn’t ruling out a gas tax hike as long as the pain at the pump is shared.

Democrats have already suggested cancelling scheduled corporate tax cuts.

Pelath says the democrat’s plan will redirect some existing money and will include tools for cities and counties to add road and street money.

He says local governments can rev up road projects faster than the state and deliver a quicker boost to the economy.