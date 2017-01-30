Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Edwardsport Man for Gun, Drug Possession Charges

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reports a gun Methamphetamine and other drug related items were seized during a traffic stop on State Road 159 near Pleasantville.

The deputy became suspicious while speaking with the occupants of a pick-up truck which lead to a search of the vehicle.

In addition to a 45 caliber semi automatic handgun and methamphetamine, deputies found syringes, digital scales, pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Adam Decoursey of Edwardsport, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While Suspended, Prior,

three counts of Possession of a Syringe, Carrying a Handgun without a License, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

A passenger, Jessica Nelson of Bloomfield, was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.