United Way of Knox County VITA Program Starts This Week

The United Way of Knox County’s VITA– or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance– program gets underway this week. Various qualified volunteers will help people in need fill out their 2016 tax forms.

United Way of Knox County president Mark Hill reminds everyone there is no cost for the service. The forms may be dropped off for completion. The completion time is usually around a week. Hill knows a good number of people took advantage of the tax preparation system last year…

The VITA program will be conducted from now through March.