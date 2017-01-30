Virgil “Bud” Boatman, 89 of Bridgeport, Illinois, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

He was retired from Texaco Oil Refinery as a machinist foreman and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Strange and Virgetta K. Phipps; and a one son Stephen Ray Boatman.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. CST today at the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Burial will be in Cresthaven Memorial Park Cemetery near Claremont. Visitation will be 10 a.m. CST until the hour of services at the funeral home.

