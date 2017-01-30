William R. ‘Bill’ Harp, 89, of Odon, went to heaven peacefully surrounded by his family at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon on Thursday. He was born in Martin County on May 27, 1927, to Roy B. and Susie (McArtor) Harp. He married his loving wife of 66 years, Norma Gene (Williams) Harp on Aug. 20, 1950.

Bill was a member of the Odon United Methodist Church, a War World II Army veteran and a life member of the Odon VFW Post 9627 and the Odon American Legion Post 293. He served as an Odon volunteer fireman for 30 years and a past president of the Odon Business Association, was on the Daviess County Growth Council for five years and Daviess County Chamber of Commerce for seven years. Bill worked as a production supervisor at U.S. Gypsum for 11 years prior to owning Harp Hardware for 19 years. After selling his family business, Bill went on to work for Drive to Win Feeds for seven years, as well as A&R Hardware for two years.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Harp of Odon; one son, Steven (Lisa) Harp of Portage, Michigan; one daughter, Jennifer (Doug) Fisher of Odon; grandchildren Jennifer Jaques of Mattawan, Michigan, Angie Fisher of Brazil, Indiana, Emilee Campbell of Paw Paw, Michigan, and Natalee Blakley of Fort Knox, Kentucky; great-grandchildren Amelia and Drake Blakley of Fort Knox, Easton Jaques, Mattawan, and Jack Campbell of Paw Paw.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ketcham Memorial Nursing Center in Odon.

A graveside service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Odon, with Pastor Debbie Payne officiating. Military graveside rites will be presented by the VFW Post 9627 and American Legion Post 293.

All arrangements have been entrusted to James W. Meng Jr. and Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon. Online condolences may be sent to www.mengfuneralhome.com.