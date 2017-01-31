Bicknell Man Seriously Injured in Accident near Ragsdale

A Bicknell man suffered severe injuries in a one-vehicle accident yesterday on North Bicknell Road near Ragsdale Road.

The accident happened when the truck driven by 48 year-old Thomas Stemm failed to negotiate a curve. Stemm’s 2005 Chevrolet left the right side of the road, rolled several times, and came to rest in a nearby yard.

Stemm was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the truck. He was first taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, and then airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

Indiana State Police investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the accident. Their investigation is continuing.