Bicknell on List for 250-Thousand More in Blight Elimination Funds

The City of Bicknell has received another quarter of a million dollars for further blight elimination. The announcement was made by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Association.

The City of Bicknell will use the funds to tear down more blighted structures across its city. The work will be the latest in an enhanced effort to beautify the City of Bicknell.

One other area group also received blight elimination funds. Officials in Gibson County will use 187-thousand dollars in I-H-C-D-A funding as part of their improvement process.

Overall, the State of Indiana awarded just under one-point-nine million dollars in Blight Elimination money.