Cannelburg Woman Turns Herself In on Drug Charges

A Cannelburg woman turned herself in late last night at Knox County Jail on a four-count warrant from Knox Circuit Court.

32 year-old Charli Renee Greenwell is accused of meth possession, illegal possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, and possession of a controlled substance. The charges were filed in December of last year.

Greenwell was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.