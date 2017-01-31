Demolition of Three GSH Buildings Starts Tomorrow

The final part of the Good Samaritan Hospital BEACON project starts tomorrow with the demolition of three Hospital buildings. Work will begin at eight tomorrow morning to tear down the LaSalle, Willis, and Memorial buildings at G-S-H.

The three buildings will be demolished to provide extra parking for the Hospital’s use. The work will continue over the days to come. The work will signal the closing stage of the overall ten-year, 110-million dollar Hospital renovation project.