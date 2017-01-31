Howard W. ‘Matthew’ Trambaugh, 29, of Elnora, IN, departed this life, January 27, 2017. He was born in Washington, IN, on August 13, 1987, and raised by his mother, Thelma Lou Bryant and Mark Huff, Sr.

Matthew was a member of the Jasper First Christian Church and the Jasper American Legion Post #147. He served on four different tours of duty while in the US Army, receiving a Purple Heart while doing so. He was very proud of his service to his country.

Surviving family members include a daughter, Jayden; three sons: Kayden, Alex, and Xayden; his father, Mark Huff, Sr.; two brothers: Joey Huff and Thomas Telford, both of Elnora; two sisters: Marki Huff of Elnora and Crystal Trambaugh of Shoals.

Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Lou Bryant and maternal grandparents, Elise & Thada Bryant.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thurs., Feb. 2, 2017, at Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon with Minister Darrell Land officiating. Matthew will be laid to rest in the Sugarland Memory Gardens in Washington, IN, with Military Graveside Rites.

Family and friends may call at the Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon, IN, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wed., Feb. 1, 2017, and on Thurs., Feb 2, from 11:00 until the hour of service at 1:00 PM.

All arrangements have been entrusted to James W. Meng, Jr. and the Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon.