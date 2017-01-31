LHS, SK Girls in Sectional Tournament Play Tonight

The Real Season Begins Tonight For Indiana Girls High School Basketball Teams As Sectionals Get Underway Around The State.

Vincennes Lincoln Will Host Class 3a Sectional Action As Tonight At 6:30 6-10 Pike Central Takes On 13-10 Princeton. Then At Around 8p The 17-6 Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Take On 10-12 Jasper. You Can Hear The Lincoln-jasper Game On Wzdm 92.1fm.

At The North Knox Class 2 Sectional There Is Just One Game On The Schedule As 11-13 South Knox Takes On 10-14 Eastern Greene. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

In Other Sectionals Tonight:

In Class A Action At Loogootee, Barr-reeve Plays Loogootee And North Daviess Takes On Shoals. At The Bloomfield Sectional, Eminence Plays North Central And Clay City Plays White River Valley. At Tecumseh, Cannelton Plays Tecumseh.

In Class 2a Action, At Forest Park, Perry Central Plays North Posey And Evansville Mater Dei Takes On Forest Park.

In Class 3a Play, At Gibson Southern, Boonville Plays Gibson Southern And Evansville Memorial Plays Evansville Bosse

And In Class 4a Action At Evansville Central, Harrision Plays North.

In Boys Basketball Play Over In Illinois Tonight, Lawrenceville Visits Mount Carmel And Red Hill Host Hutsonville.

And In Jr. High Sports, The Clark 6th Grade Girls Hosts Sullivann At 5:30