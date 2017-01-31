Lillian H. Williams, age 100, passed away at home on January 29, 2017 around 8:00 am. Born March 31, 1916, in Daviess County, IN to John and Matilda (Rudolph) Himsel, Lillian graduated Glendale High School in 1933. She studied three semesters of Psychology, was the Den Mother to the local Cub Scout Troupe, former member of the Omega alpha chi sorority, and participated in a homemakers club. She was a devoted member of Waco Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School for many wonderful years. The church and its congregation became Mrs. Williams home. She was a homemaker, many times named ‘The best cook ever.’ She was a seamstress and avid quilter. Lillian was well known for her Swedish Tea Rings.

She married her husband, Lawrence C. Williams in September 1934. Their marriage was a storybook romance. She was a lovely person; To know her was to love her.

Lillian Williams was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother who loved her family dearly. She loved spending time with her family and had strong family values.

Surviving great grandchildren include Amy (Bob), Justin (Annie), Zachary, Abby (Darv), Ryan (Paige), Samuel, Josh, Greg (Heather), Stacey, Amanda, Matt, Sarah (Phil), Katie, Toby, Cole, Brady, Hannah, Nathaniel, and Noah.

Surviving great-great grandchildren include Peyton, Cayden, Hunter, Cameron, Hayden, Hunter, Ainsley, Allison, Ticen, Remington, Kaden and Mrs. Williams’ namesake, Lillian Grimmett.

Preceding in death was her husband, Lawrence in January 1998; her son, Ronald, in January 2002; and her infant grandson, Peter John.

The funeral service for Lillian will take place on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 12pm at Gill Funeral Home, 308 E. Walnut Street, Washington, IN 47501. Friends may call prior to the service from 10am-12pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gillsince1872.com.