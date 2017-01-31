Martha S. Mallett, 75, of Plainville, IN, went to her Heavenly Home on January 29, 2017 from Memorial Hospital of Jasper, IN. Martha was born on June 4, 1941 in Washington, IN to Wilbur and Rose (Powell) Norton. She was a 1959 Washington High School graduate. On June 15, 1963, she married the love of her life, Bernard “Bud” Mallett. Martha was a homemaker, and also did some work as a nurse’s aid. She was a member of Cornettsville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed completing and keeping scrap books of all her grandchildren.

Martha is survived by her husband, Bernard “Bud” Mallett; children Susan R. Myers (Jeff) and David Mallett (Angie); grandchildren Derek Myers, Trent Myers, Taylor Mallett, Brooke Mallett, Brayton Mallett; and siblings Miriam Carroll and Tom Norton (Mary). She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Norton, and two infant brothers.

The funeral service for Martha will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Gill Funeral Home, 308 E. Walnut Street, Washington, IN 47501 with Pastor Gwen Pew officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 4-8 and prior to the service on Thursday from 10-11 all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornettsville Church, 3074 E. 700 N., Plainville, IN 47568. Online condolences may be made at www.gillsince1872.com.