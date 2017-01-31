Patsy R. Baize, 75, of Odon, Indiana, passed away surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Elnora, Indiana on September 16,1941 to Ivan and Lucille (Kirkpatrick) Pettit.

Patsy was a member of the Elnora American Legion Post #245. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include: one son, Don (Fran) Baize of Linton; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild and one brother, Roy Byrer of Loogootee.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one great-grandson.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11:30 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery in Linton with Pastor Debbie Payne officiating.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Wednesday at Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel in Linton.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, remember Patsy by taking your own mother out to eat and spend time with her. This would honor Patsy in a wonderful way!

All arrangements have been entrusted to James W. Meng, Jr. and Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonpoindexter.com.