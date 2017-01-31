Repairs Still Planned for Light at Sixth and Minneapolis

Vincennes City crews are hoping to restore the stoplight at Sixth and Minneapolis to full functioning status. The intersection has been on a two-way caution light, since the current stoplight system’s failure.
The intersection will see a lot more traffic with the coming closing of the Second and Niblack intersection. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the delay at Second and Niblack may actually be a blessing in disguse…
Yochum says an old, outdated light system at Sixth and Minneapolis caused the delay in fixing it…
Yochum hopes the closing at Second and Niblack will also happen this week. Once Second and Niblack is closed, a four-way stop will be put in place at Second and Minneapolis.