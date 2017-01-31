Senator Donnelly Speaking Out Against President Trump’s Executive Order

Hoosiers are speaking out about President Trump’s executive order that limits entry into the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Senator Joe Donnelly says there are ways to make America safer, but this executive order isn’t one of them.

There was a protest Sunday at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Speakers included multiple faith leaders and a representative from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Meanwhile, Purdue President Mitch Daniels is calling Trump’s order “a bad idea” and “poorly implemented.”