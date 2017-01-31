Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Theft Reports

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a John Deere Gator, two rifles, tools and other items from a residence near New Lebanon.

The thefts occurred over the weekend from a detached garage.

The two rifles stolen were described as a Henry 25-70 lever action rifle, gray in color, with black scope, and a 223 single shot rifle, gray in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.