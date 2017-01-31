The road closing scheduled for Hart Street Road for today has been cancelled. Knox county Highway Department Superintendent Jerry Haggard is looking for a possible re-scheduling date for the work. At this time, no date has been set for the repairs to be done.
Hart Street Road was to be closed from Tower Road southward for a ditch repair.
UPDATE: Hart Street Road Closing Cancelled for Now
