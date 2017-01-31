Part of Hart Street Road will now close tomorrow only for repairs. Hart Street Road will now close from Tower Road to Butler Road from eight-30 a-m until two-30 p-m tomorrow for ditch work. The road was originally set to close today, but Knox County Highway Superintendent Jerry Haggard says today’s part of the closing has been delayed.
Drivers are reminded to be aware of tomorrow’s closing.
UPDATE: Hart Street Road Closing Re-Set to Tomorrow Morning
Part of Hart Street Road will now close tomorrow only for repairs. Hart Street Road will now close from Tower Road to Butler Road from eight-30 a-m until two-30 p-m tomorrow for ditch work. The road was originally set to close today, but Knox County Highway Superintendent Jerry Haggard says today’s part of the closing has been delayed.