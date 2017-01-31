VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on KC Warrants

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday after finding him in the 700-block of Scott Street.

Officers found 31 year-old Justin Osborne wanted on two Knox County warrants. The first warrant is a Knox Circuit Court charge of theft from July of last year; the other charge is for battery resulting in bodily injury. The second charge is from October of last year, and issued by Knox Superior Court Two.

Osborne was booked into Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested an Indianapolis man overnight following a stop on Old Decker Road.

Officers stopped the vehicle driven by 26 year-old Rodney Spencer. During the stop, authorities found out Spencer was driving while suspended.

Spencer was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman overnight following a stop in the 28-hundred block of Washington Avenue.

Officers found 37 year-old Sandy Carie wanted on a contempt warrant out of Knox Superior Court Two. Carie was booked into the Knox County Jail.