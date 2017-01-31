Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking has been named as Secretary-Treasurer of the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police. Luking is one of five chiefs from across Indiana to serve on the group’s Executive Board.
This is third executive position with the I-A-C-P. He had previously served as District 10 director in 2014, and as the group’s Sergeant-at-Arms a year ago.
VPD Chief Luking Takes New IACP Position
Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking has been named as Secretary-Treasurer of the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police. Luking is one of five chiefs from across Indiana to serve on the group’s Executive Board.