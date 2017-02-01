All Four KC Girls Basketball Teams Alive Into Friday’s Sectional Semi-Finals

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Opened Up Post Season Play With A 56-42 Win Over Jasper At The Vincennes Class 3a Sectional. The Lady Alices Led Thru Most Of The Contest As They Were Up 17-8 At The First Quarter Stop, Owned A 32-21 Halftime Advantage And Led 38-38 Heading Into The Final Quarter.

Abby Haynes Led The 18-6 Lady Alices With 20 Points And Alison Hein Added 15 Points And 10 Rebounds. For 10-13 Jasper, Brooke Nottingham Had 14 Points. In The First Game Last Night It Was Princeton Downing Pike Central 65-53. Semi Final Action Begins Friday Night At 6:30 At Alice Arena As Princeton Plays Washington Followed By Vincennes Lincoln Against Southridge.

The South Knox Lady Spartans Have Advanced To The Semi Finals Of The North Knox Class 2a Sectional. The 12-13 Lady Alices Battled Their Way By Eastern Greene 37-31. Jarrisa Page Led The Lady Spartans With 22 Points. South Knox Will Play North Knox Is The Second Semi Final Game On Friday Night. The First Game At 6 Will Match Linton Against Mitchell.

At The Loogootee Class A Sectional, Barr-reeve Downed Loogootee 36-24 And Shoals Dropped North Daviess 61-39. So Friday Night’s Semi Finals At Loogootee Will Match The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Against Barr-reeve And Shoals Will Play Washington Catholic.

In Other Sectionals Last Night, At The Class 3a Gibson Southern Sectional, Gibson Southern Downed Boonville 48-34 And Evansville Memorial Beat Bosse 55-38. At The Forest Park Class 2a Sectional, North Posey Beat Perry Central 54-32 And Forest Park Knocked Off 8th Ranked Evansville Mater Dei 56-44. In Class A Action At Bloomfield, North Central Downed Eminence 62-10 And Clay City Beat White River Valley 64-44. In Class A Play At Tecumseh, Tecumseh Beat Cannelton 62-18. In Class 4a Action At Evansville Central, Evansville North Downed Evansville Harrison 69-43.

In Some Boys High School Hoops Last Night, Mount Carmel Beat Lawrenceville 69-43 And Red Hill Dropped Hutsonville 71-52.

In Jr. High Sports. The Clark Sixth Grade Girls Finished Up Their Season By Playing Sullivan. The “A” Team Won 28-26. Gracie Kramer Had 13 Points And Morgan Lehigh Hads 11 Points And 9 Rebounds. The A Team Finshes Its Season With An 8-4 Record. The “B” Team Lost To Sullivan 35-24. Mykayla Lovelette Had 18 Points As The B Team Finishes 4-6.

The Rivet 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team Lost To Northeast Dubois 24-19. For 7-14 Rivet, Maggie Earley Had 8 Points And Meredith Weiss Added 5.

On Tap For Tonight, The Vincennes University Women’s And Men’s Basketball Teams Play Host To Shawnee College. The Women Play At 5 With The Men’s Game To Follow Around 7.