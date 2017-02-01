Brian Scott Poehlein, 30, of Washington, passed away Saturday at his home.

He was born Aug. 14, 1986, in Washington, to Stephen and Kathy (Street) Morris.

He loved his children and enjoyed fishing and IU basketball.

He is survived by his children, Caleb and Briley Poehlein and their mother Lindsey Lundy of Cato, and Brantley Poehlein and his mother Ashley Earls of Otwell; brother Richard (Shawn) Colvin of Washington; sister Amanda Johnson (Zach Harner) of Washington; niece Trinity Johnson; nephew Benson Ho; and significant other, Ashley Earls of Otwell

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ed Lee Mortuary, with

Matt Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow in New Veale Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Ed Lee Mortuary.

