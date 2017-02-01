Daniel John Sobecki, 52, of Washington, passed away peacefully at his home from natural causes Saturday. He was born April 29, 1964, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, to James and Arlene (Jozwiak) Sobecki. He graduated from Washington High School in 1982 and attended Vincennes University and Rend Lake College. He was self-employed.

Daniel could fill a room with his presence and his laughter. He had a quick, offbeat and sometimes biting sense of humor. He dearly loved his family and friends, and was particularly fond of his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his mother, Arlene Sobecki of Washington; two brothers, Duane (Jennie) Sobecki of Fishers, and Dean (Brenda) Sobecki of Washington; one sister, Dawn (Bruce) Fritschle of Washington; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

A wake service, officiated by Yvonne Evans, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Ed Lee Mortuary in Washington, with visitation following from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment at St. John Cemetery will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Washington High School NJROTC, 608 E. Walnut St., Washington, IN. 47501 or the Washington High School Baseball Boosters Club, 1914 Ridge Drive, Washington, IN. 47501