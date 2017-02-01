Daviess Sheriff’s Department Arrest Washington Man

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man early this morning for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

24-year-old Cody Carpenter is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Washington Police arrested 25-year-old Prentice Nail of Washington Tuesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence.

Bond was set at $5,000.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21-year-old Dalton Wallace of Fishers, Indiana Tuesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended sentence.

Bond was set at $7,500.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31-year-old Thais Waller of Washington Tuesday on a warrant for a writ of attachment and a new charge of Operating a Vehicle While

Impaired with a Controlled Substance.

Waller is being held under $2,000 bond.

186 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.