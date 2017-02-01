Final Piece of BEACON Project Starts Today

The final part of the Good Samaritan Hospital BEACON project starts today with the demolition of three Hospital buildings. Work will begin at eight this morning to tear down the LaSalle, Willis, and Memorial buildings at G-S-H.

Good Samaritan Hospital president Rob McLin knows the BEACON project has been a long–but successful– improvement plan…

The three buildings will be demolished to provide extra parking for the Hospital’s use. However, McLin says various remembrances of the three buildings will continue in place…

McLin says the three buildings had outlived their useful life, leading to their demolition.