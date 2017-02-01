Good Samaritan Hospital Approves Equipment Purchases

Good Samaritan Hospital’s Board of Governors has approved the purchase of equipment for the Hospital’s Emergency Department. The two ultrasound machines were donated to the Hospital’s Emergency Room by the Good Samaritan Auxiliary.

The machine will be used on trauma, septic, and acutely ill patients. the two new machines will replace two ultrasound units that were in use the last ten years.

In other business, the Board approved purchase of a new urinalysis machine. The Arkray analyzer will save time for medical staff, and allow a quicker turn-around time for testing. The new Arkray machine will also replace a ten-year-old former model.

The Board of Governors approved both purchases unanimously.