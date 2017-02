PACE Community Action Agency reminds eligible people about their Heating Assistance program. The program gives a one-time energy credit toward wintertime heating bills.

Susan Laughlin is with PACE. She reminds everyone of some of the information needed for eligibility for the heating assistance…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/01053913/NEW0000_Susan-Laughlin-cut-1_oq...-OF-DECEMBER_0-00-19.801.mp3

Laughlin also knows the PACE heating assistance can make participants eligible for other heating assistance…