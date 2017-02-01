KC Council to Stay Conservative Course This Year

The Knox County Council is pledging to stay a conservative course this year in spending the County’s money. Knox County, along with other area counties, have seen reduced revenues from the state’s property tax caps.

Council officials know they will have to use the County’s reserves to get through the year. However, Council president Bob Lechner also knows they will have to continue a close review of all budget requests they receive…

Councilwoman Nichole Liks reminds everyone Council members are looking at funding the county for the long term…

Two new Council members– David Culp and Harry Nolting– have joined with the five returning Council members to manage the County’s finances. Both Culp and Nolting joined the County Council in January.