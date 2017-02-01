Miriam Ruth (Held) Bingham, 83, of Jasonville, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at Shakamak Good Samaritan Center in Jasonville.

She was born Feb. 20, 1933 in Freelandville, the daughter of Clarence and Leona (Grabbe) Held. Miriam married Donald Rex Bingham on Oct. 19, 1952. She was a hardworking, devoted farm wife and mother of two children, Marjorie and Rodney. Miriam worked a short time at Westinghouse in Bloomington when Rex was deployed overseas at the beginning of their marriage. She also worked for 21 years in a row until last fall sorting corn at Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc. in Worthington. She was a member of Lincoln Christian Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Marjorie Edwards and her husband, David of Jasonville; her son, Rodney Bingham and his wife, Linda of Jasonville; six grandchildren, Travis Edwards and his wife, Anna of St Paul, Minnesota, Tracy Stone and her husband, James of Worthington, Trina Oliver and her husband, Joel of Jasonville, Tricia Hostetter and her husband, Darin of Terre Haute, Ashley Harroll and her husband, Michael of Linton, and Austin Bingham of Linton; 12 great-grandchildren, Harrison, Margaret, Gregory, and Beatrice Edwards, Madelynn and Buddy Stone, Samantha, Jeffrey and Breana Oliver, and Hank, Toby, and Jake Harroll; two sisters, Clara Lee Strange and her husband Guy of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Joyce Johnson and her husband, Frank of Vincennes.

Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Rex Bingham; three brothers, Bruce Held, Raymond Held, and Chester Held; and two sisters: Doris (Held) Perkins and Nelda (Held) Horn.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Linton with James Stone and Cliff Gano officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Freelandville. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.welchcornett.com.