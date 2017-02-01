A Monroe City woman has been returned to the Knox County Jail to face theft and forgery charges. 38 year-old Denim Dorsey was arrested in Pike County, and transferred back to Knox County to face the two counts. The forgery and theft warrants were filed in November of last year in Knox Circuit Court.
Dorsey was booked into the Knox County Jail.
Monroe City Woman Arrested on Theft, Forgery Charges
