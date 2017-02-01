Patricia Marie (Aves) Coulup, 88, formerly of Vincennes, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at Woodlands Golden Living Center in Newburgh.

Patricia was born March 17, 1928 in Vincennes, the daughter of Herbert and Agnes (Draim) Aves. She graduated from St. Rose High School in 1946. She married John Coulup on Dec. 29, 1951. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone, and later worked at Flaget Elementary School in the lunchroom. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society and a St. Rose Alumni. She was one of the founding members of the Bereavement Committee.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Jane A. Coulup of Indianapolis, Barbara E. Whetstine and her husband, Chris of Newburgh, and Judith K. Hund and her husband, Mark of Fishers; her sons, Michael J. Coulup and his wife, Kathy of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Stephen M. Coulup of Newburgh; grandchildren Sara and Andrew Coulup, Steven, Melissa, Christopher, Matthew, Caroline and Patrick Coulup, Alli Folz and her husband, Chris, Kevin Whetstine and his wife, Amanda, Nick and Jessica Whetstine; great-grandchildren Luke, John, Mark, Riley Folz, Bradley Whetstine; step-grandson, Brandon Young and his wife, Wendy of Vinemont, Alabama; and step-great-grandchildren, Alexis and Conner Young.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, on July 22, 2014; her parents; a daughter, Susan Young, and a sister, Frances Painter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Dave Fleck officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. until the hour of services on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Education Foundation, 229 Church St., Vincennes, IN 47591 or St. Francis Xavier Parish, 106 S. Third St., Vincennes, IN 47591.

Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.