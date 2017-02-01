Traffic Stop Leads to Illinois Man’s Arrest in Bicknell

Bicknell City Police arrested a Flora, Illinois man yesterday following a traffic stop near the corner of Main and Alton streets.
Officers arrested 49 year-old Michael Wasion, after finding him driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal driving limit.
Wasion was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.
