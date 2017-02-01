VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on FTA Charge

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man following his discovery at an Autumn Ridge Lane location.

Officers arrested 29 year-old Zachary Stewart on counts of fraud and failure to appear. The failure to appear count was for a charge of operating while suspended from 2015; the fraud case was filed in May of last year. Both cases were filed in Knox Superior Court Two.

Stewart is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman following a property damage accident in the 12-hundred block of Ritterskamp.

Officers investigating the accident found a synthetic drug and paraphernalia in the possession of Sheila Turosz (TURR-rose). Turosz was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.